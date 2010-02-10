What the Bloggers Are Saying

Some shout-outs to local bloggers turning up interesting material:

Paul Ryan Watch, from the Brew City Brawler, is a must-read counterweight to the media darling’s frequent interviews with sympathetic reporters (like JS reporters).

Cory Liebmann at Eye on Wisconsin is one of the few bloggers who are paying attention to GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Neumann. Cory explains why it’s too early to dismiss Neumann. Me? I think the former congressman is waiting for Walker to flame out. The county executive has had a horrendous year, and his budget will blow up (as it does year after year after year) just as the campaign should be hitting its stride. Neumann will then look like a sensible alternative to the guy one politico called “ambition in a suit.”

Capper at Cognitive Dissidence explains, once again, why Walker’s 2010 budget is unsustainable.

He’s also got a call to action for two bills that would greatly benefit Milwaukee County: SB 511, which would also the county to raise a half-cent sales tax for mass transit, and AB 504, which allow the county to raise the sales tax a half-cent our parks system, recreation and culture. All of those activities would be taken off of the property tax levy. Taken together, these bills are more or less what voters approved in the November 2008 referendum.

MPS Board Member Larry Miller provides a pretty comprehensive collection of education-related articles and research.

Whallah! continues to have fun with Jessica McBride, this time with her recent contribution toWPRI, “Wisconsin’s Free Market Think Tank,” AKA the Bradley Foundation’s vanity project that occasionally employs WTMJ's Charlie Sykes, former JS education reporter (and current JS pundit) Alan Borsuk and JS columnist Mike Nichols. And Jessica.