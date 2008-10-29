Glen Brower Is the Better Choice in the 21st District

Voters in Oak Creek and South Milwaukee can choose an Assembly representative who will truly represent their needs by electing Glen Brower. A fourth-generation South Milwaukee resident, Brower is a longtime public servant who can be trusted to do the right thing when acting on issues that are important to his constituents. Brower is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, a former director of the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove, and a former director of policy, planning and budget for the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs. He’s a moderate Democrat who wants to invest in the state and provide opportunities for hard-working residents and the next generation. In contrast, incumbent Mark Honadel is more interested in pushing the agenda of the Republican Party and the state’s business elite. Honadel has proven that he is a follower. Brower is a leader.