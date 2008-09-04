Peter Barca Is Best for Kenosha

The Shepherdendorses longtime public servant Peter Barca for the Kenosha-based 64th Assembly District. Barca represented this district with distinction between 1985 and 1993 before serving in Congress in the 1990s. As a legislator, Barca was viewed as someone with very high integrity. He has advocated for education, the disabled, economic development and other issues that are important to Kenosha. If voters send Barca back to the Assembly, they would have a strong voice for the Kenosha Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) commuter rail line, business development, improved health care, affordable education and a fairer taxation system. Barca has proven that he can deliver in the past, and we’re confident that he’ll represent the district well in the future.