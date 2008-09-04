Send Marge Krupp to Congress

Residents of southeastern Wisconsin can send strong message on Sept. 9 by voting for Marge Krupp in the Democratic primary.

Krupp, a chemical engineer and businesswoman, has an impressive professional background and a solid progressive base that will serve her well in Congress.

Krupp is one of three Democrats vying to unseat longtime Republican Congressman Paul Ryan in the 1st Congressional District. Although all three Democratic challengers have strong principles and a good grasp of the issues, we believe that Krupp’s experience in science and businessshe has worked at S.C. Johnson and Abbott Laboratorieswill be an asset. As this nation begins to invest in high-tech and green industries, Krupp’s knowledge will be helpful in shaping the country’s economic future. And unlike Ryan, who wants to slash and burn this nation’s safety net at the same time workers are facing an uncertain future, Krupp wants to ensure that government is truly looking out for the average American. Since this district has been hard hit by the loss of family-supporting manufacturing jobs, it’s only fitting that these voters have the opportunity to elect a representative who can help displaced workers find new options. Marge Krupp is that person.