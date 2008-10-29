Send Sandra Pasch to the State Assembly

The Shepherd Express strongly endorses Democrat Sandra Pasch for the open seat in the 22nd Assembly District, which encompasses the North Shore suburbs and part of Milwaukee.

Pasch won the highly competitive Democratic primary in September and is still campaigning hard for the general election. Pasch brings a strong work ethic, innovative thinking and compassion to each of her endeavors, and she will make the 22nd District voters her top priority.

Pasch, a nurse and assistant professor at Columbia College of Nursing, is best known as a tireless advocate for the mentally ill. Pasch is a founding member of the Milwaukee Mental Health Task Force and established the Crisis Intervention Team program in Milwaukee, which has trained more than 300 members of law enforcement to deal with those in a crisis situation due to mental illness. This has earned Pasch respect not only from the health care community and families of the mentally ill, but from law enforcement as well.

Pasch can help to tackle health care reform because she understands it from the inside and is truly concerned with its impact on consumers. Her views on education, the environment and economic growth are admirable, too. Pasch is the right candidate to serve North Shore voters.