I check the Cost of War site every month just to maintain perspective. With the testimony of David Petraeus and his Tonto, the trillion dollar figures are finally beyond whispering levels. To date, $509.7 billion spent and we are on the way to two or three trillion dollars--all borrowed.

In just one Wisconsin Congressional District, our share of the 509 billion would purchase 164,000 four-year scholarships at the UW. Yikes!

No end in site, no honesty in the testimony, 20 of our soldiers killed this week and McCain, Bush and Petraeus want us to stay for...yup. 100 years if necessary. Are they nuts?

People are getting it: 81% say we are, as a nation, on the wrong track. Don't know why. $3.40 for a gallon of regular, 4 bucks for diesel, food prices gone wild here and broad, tax breaks for WMC members while the rest of us struggle. As the lawyer for those who designed and paid for racist TV spots told us, "Life is unfair." 81% agree but want to do something about it. And they will.

People are angry about the WMC role in the Ziegler and Gableman auctions. Dave Zweifel performed a service in listing the Board members of WMC. We need a strong message delivered to each and everyone of them to keep their dirty hands off our courts. And, it is time to ask, where was the Doyle team?

Contribute please. We need $7,500 more to match the $10,000 challenge.We need your help.