Milwaukee County Supervisor Endorsements

Change is coming to Milwaukee County government. Thanks to the tea party- and Chris Abele-backed Act 14 and other state laws, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors already has lost much of its power to oversee the executive branch and now cannot vote on selling land that isn’t zoned as park land. After the April 5 election, Act 14’s remaining provisions will kick in, when supervisors’ pay will be cut and they are expected to work part-time for their constituents. As a result of these changes, Milwaukee County residents need to elect a strong slate of supervisors who are well versed on policy matters and have a true desire to represent their constituents.

A number of supervisors are running unopposed in their districts, and we agree that the following supervisors have earned another term on the board: Board Chair Theo Lipscomb in District 1, Marina Dimitrijevic in District 4, James “Luigi” Schmitt in District 6, Supreme Moore Omokunde in District 10, Peggy Romo West in District 12, Willie Johnson Jr. in District 13 and Eddie Cullen in District 15.

We also think that two new supervisors, who didn’t draw opposition in their bids to fill open seats, will be assets to the board. In District 2, which Supervisor Khalif Rainey is vacating as he seeks a seat on the Milwaukee Common Council, constituents will welcome a new representative, Sequanna Taylor, a strong progressive who will fight for her constituents. In District 3, we are sorry to see Supervisor Gerry Broderick retire after serving his constituents so well and working to preserve the parks for the next generation. But former Democratic lawmaker Sheldon Wasserman will be an excellent addition to the board.

In the contested races, the Shepherd endorses:

District 5: Dual Endorsement: We are supporting both Michael Glabere and Marcelia Nicholson for this seat, which was opened up by Supervisor Martin Weddle’s departure. Glabere is a longtime community organizer, developer and teacher and wants to improve the county by investing in parks, transit and infrastructure to reduce poverty and stimulate the local economy. Nicholson is a public school teacher and a strong community advocate. She wants to preserve the safety net for struggling Milwaukeeans and would be an outspoken champion of her constituents. Both candidates would help to guide Milwaukee County into a more promising future.

District 7: We think this district deserves some new, active leadership, which is why we are endorsing Valerie Sauvé. Sauvé worked as a certified public accountant and then as a math teacher at Rufus King High School and is a longtime resident and community leader in the area. We think the board could benefit from her background and fresh perspective on the issues.

District 8: This is an open seat due to Patricia Jursik’s decision not to seek re-election. We think that David Sartori would be a welcome addition to the board. Sartori is a Vietnam veteran, former probation/parole agent and constant community volunteer. Sartori is well versed in county government issues and would be a strong advocate for the south shore communities on the board.

District 9: We believe that Steve Taylor represents his district well and has earned another term on the board. Taylor is very fiscally conservative but instead of trying to destroy county government as many conservatives try to do he understands that government can play a positive role in the community. Taylor has supported projects in his district that benefit his constituents and he is an advocate for the county’s seniors.

District 11: We wholeheartedly endorse Patricia Nájera to fill this seat left open by Mark Borkowski’s departure last year. A UW-Milwaukee employee, Najera has a strong history of supporting underserved communities and since 1998 has served on the City Plan Commission. The county board, which will go part-time after the election, will need her expertise when they are stretched for time and resources.

District 14: Jason Haas has earned another term on the board. Haas has been a champion of the county’s park system and helped to launch a beer garden in Humboldt Park, which has been a great success, and he supports expanding the county’s transit system. His votes reflect his district’s needs and viewpoints.

District 16: The longtime supervisor for this district, John Weishan, has earned another term. He has been a strong advocate for protecting county services, especially transportation, and is a champion of the veterans community.

District 17: While we often disagree with Tony Staskunas’ votes, we think he is a good representative of this district and votes in the interests of his constituents. His experience as a state lawmaker is an asset to this board.

District 18: We are very strongly supporting Martha Collins-De La Rosa for this district. Collins-De La Rosa has a long history of fighting for working families—especially working women—and would be a strong advocate for her constituents. In contrast, the incumbent, Deanna Alexander, has been a divisive presence on the board who repeatedly alienates and insults colleagues and large swaths of the community, specifically women and African Americans. Alexander has accomplished nothing for her constituents, but she has done much to raise her personal profile and not in a positive way. It’s definitely time for Alexander to go so that District 18 can be represented by a respectful, productive supervisor who will serve her constituents—Martha Collins-De La Rosa.