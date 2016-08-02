Support Gwen Moore for Congress

We are once again enthusiastically endorsing Gwen Moore for re-election to Congress. Moore is a strong and outspoken champion for her constituents, many of whom live in some of the most distressed areas of Milwaukee—and the nation. Even though Moore has been in Washington since her election in 2004 to represent Wisconsin’s Congressional District 4, she has not lost touch with our community. She fights for those who have been left behind during the recovery from the Great Recession as well as those who are constantly threatened by Republican policies—including women, veterans, seniors, students, the poor, LGBT Milwaukeeans, African Americans, Latinos and other ethnic minorities. She’s an especially vocal critic of the National Rifle Association-crafted political stalemate on gun safety. We hope that in the next session Moore will be able to vote for sensible gun policy that improves public safety while respecting the Second Amendment. Democrats have plenty of reasons to vote for Gwen Moore in the Tuesday, Aug. 9, primary election.