Time for a Change: Edgar Lin is the Best Choice in Assembly District 16

Public defender Edgar Lin is our pick in Assembly District 16’s Democratic primary. Lin is smart, progressive and isn’t daunted by the challenges facing this district, which includes part of the North Side of Milwaukee, including the Riverwest and Harambee neighborhoods. There are no Republicans in this race, so the winning Democrat in August will take office in January.

There are four Democratic candidates in this race, including the longtime incumbent, Rep. Leon Young. In the past we have supported Young for re-election, but we can’t this year. The district needs real representation and change is way overdue. While Young may be a nice guy, he doesn’t seem to be engaged with the community or in the Legislature. Assembly District 16 residents deserve better, more active, representation, which is why we’re endorsing Edgar Lin over Young in this race.

Lin’s top priorities are ending the mass incarceration of our city’s African American men, improving economic development and supporting our schools. As a public defender who represents low-income clients in court, Lin sees the devastating impact of mass incarceration on our city’s most distressed, disadvantaged residents and families. He wants to reform the criminal justice system so that we have safe communities but also treat individuals humanely and fairly. Lin understands that Milwaukee will never thrive as long as we have a lock-’em-up attitude and don’t address the root causes of crime.

We are asking residents of Assembly District 16 to take a chance on a newcomer and vote for Edgar Lin on Aug. 9. He is the best candidate in the race and will provide fresh and energetic representation for his constituents.