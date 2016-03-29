Vote for Tom Barrett for Milwaukee Mayor

We strongly believe that Tom Barrett has earned a fourth term in office as Milwaukee mayor and ask Shepherd readers to vote for him on April 5. Although he is known for having a low-key style, he has shown that he can get tough when he knows he is doing the right thing for Milwaukee despite having strong opposition. He has also been very effective in his low-key style. Under Barrett’s leadership, for example, Milwaukee has become one of the most environmentally progressive cities in the U.S. Few people know about that and many other accomplishments during Mayor Barrett’s tenure.

Milwaukee is still dealing with two major setbacks: the national Great Recession and near-total opposition from the Republican-dominated state government to Milwaukee’s local control. Despite these obstacles, Barrett has crafted budgets that spend our resources wisely, is trying to combat the city’s violence, and supports job-creation projects and developments that are transforming the city. As everyone knows, the City of Milwaukee existed before Wisconsin became a state, and the state constitution gives cities like Milwaukee various rights under a home rule provision. The Republicans who control the state Legislature are trying to usurp Milwaukee residents’ rights for local control of some important issues. We applaud Barrett’s strong support of Milwaukee’s longstanding home rule rights and his fight to have Milwaukee residents continue to control their own local government without state legislators, who live outside of the city and know little about us, dictating to us. For example, we hope the mayor’s defense of Milwaukee’s residency rules for city employees prevails at the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

We also want to note that Barrett’s opponent, Alderman Bob Donovan, is a totally unacceptable choice to lead the city. Time and time again, Donovan has proved that he’s more interested in getting media attention than in solving problems or working productively with his colleagues. Milwaukee needs a thoughtful, reasonable mayor who brings people together, not divides them. That’s why we’re enthusiastically supporting Tom Barrett for re-election on April 5.