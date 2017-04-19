A Bootfull of Beer at Miller Time Pub

Miller Time Pub & Grill (Hilton Milwaukee City Center, 509 W. Wisconsin Ave.) partnered with Miller Brewing to bring you a brand that not only has the Miller name, but also memorabilia, the old commercials and, of course, great beer.

They are known for their “boot” glasses (there are four sizes), which is a tradition that is commonly believed to date back to Prussia. Also known as a “Bierstiefel,” this is a fun German tradition that we continue today.

There is a trick to drinking from “Das Boot” though—be sure to tip the toe to the side to avoid being sprayed!

Oktoberfest is another German tradition that starts during the third weekend in September and ends the first Sunday of October. What started off as a celebration of the marriage of King Ludwig I to Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen in 1810 has turned into the largest festival in the world. Miller Time Pub celebrates with an annual “Oktober-Streetfest,” which will take place Saturday, Sept. 30 this year and will feature signature beers, including Leinenkugel’s Oktoberfest and Little Eddy’s Über-Oktoberfest. There are always Klement’s brats, Frank’s Kraut, traditional German pretzels and the chance to win beer for a year! There will be traditional music, a DJ and dancing—all under a big tent on Fifth Street.

It’s always “Miller Time” at the Pub with live music every Tuesday-Saturday. Come for the music and stay for the late night happy hour. Happy hour runs 5-7 p.m. with three for $3 taps, rail drinks and wine; and then continues 10 p.m.-midnight every Monday-Thursday. Take advantage of $3 Miller High Life taps and shots, plus a $5 burger and shoestring fries special and $6 High Life combo (burger and Miller High Life tap) for late-night revelers.