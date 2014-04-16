Enjoy Wisconsin’s True Heritage: Beer, Cheese and Sausage at Stein & Dine

Last year, more than 2,000 people enjoyed the Shepherd Express ’ first annual beer, cheese and sausage festival Stein & Dine and in about a week, they can do it again. On April 26, the Shepherd Express will celebrate Wisconsin’s “true” local heritage in food and drink with its second annual Stein & Dine, a one-day festival at State Fair Park. More than 100 of Wisconsin’s finest craft brewers and gourmet cheese and sausage makers will be on hand, offering samples of their quality wares.

“Stein & Dine is going to be even bigger and better than last year,” says Shepherd Express Marketing Coordinator Heather Pechacek. “It’s a Milwaukee cultural event that encompasses what our state is all about. We’re trying to represent the craft food and drink that Wisconsin is proud of in a fun, relaxed way.”

And fun indeed! All guests will receive a swag bag filled with goodies, a souvenir beer-sampling glass and much beer to sample. They will also have the opportunity to attend two unique pairing presentations and root for Milwaukee’s favorite mascots as they race around the Expo Center. Beginning at 3 p.m. we will have a pitching machine from the Lakeshore Chinooks available as well, where guests can test their throwing speed and accuracy. VIP guests will additionally have full reign of an exclusive lounge fitted with a basketball hoop, a giant version of the game Operation, an air hockey table, a prize wheel and big-screen TVs with comfy seating. Karma Bar & Grill will be serving exclusive food samples in the lounge and VIP guests can also create their own Tuaca cocktails at the lounge’s bar. VIPs also have access to the event an hour before the crowds arrive, offering the unique opportunity to sample exclusive brews and chat with the vendors about their trade.

One of many vendors of note this year is Finnegans, a brewery working to alleviate hunger throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota and the Dakotas via its nonprofit Finnegans Community Fund. Finnegans donates 100% of its beer profits to this fund and 98% goes directly back into communities to support local CSA farms who in turn donate produce to area food shelves.

The Shepherd is also excited to be partnering again with the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB). According to WMMB’s Wisconsin Markets Manager Greg Long: “Stein & Dine is a great way to put cheese and beer together in a way only Milwaukee can do.”

We invite you to join us again in celebrating our local brewery masters, sausage creators and cheese aficionados April 26 from 2-6 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center (VIP ticket holders get early entry at 1 p.m.). Get your tickets today at expressmilwaukee.com/steinanddine.

VIP Admission:

$70 Adv.

$75 Door

Includes: Early entry (1 p.m.), T-shirt, and access to exclusive VIP lounge

General Admission:

$35 Adv.

$40 Door