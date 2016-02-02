The 25 Coolest Brewers Baseball Cards of All Time

Like a lot of men (and a few women) my age, I had great faith in baseball cards as a young person. We were a generation that cared less for war or peace than a sharp-cornered Mike Greenwell, or a Bobby Bonilla White Sox card, or *shutter* a Gregg Jefferies rookie. Of course, today almost none of the cards we collected are worth the paper they’re printed on. To get an idea of just how damn many cards were printed in the late 1980s and early 1990s, do an eBay search for something like “unopened 1988 Donruss