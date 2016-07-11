Three 2016 Brewers Giveaways We'd Like To See

For many of you, today is the first day of your new life.

No, you probably didn’t start a new relationship or quit one of your bad habits or launch a Pokemon-themed exercise regimen, but this morning over 42,000 of you had your first opportunity to wake up to the new Bob Uecker Talking Alarm Clock the Brewers gave away to all fans at Sunday’s game (and which some of you promptly tried to ransom off on Ebay).

If the buzz around this giveaway was any indication, it’s one of the more successful and sought-after ballpark promotions in the history of this franchise. So now, with that momentous occasion in the rear-view mirror, how will the Brewers draw their next enormous crowd?

Don’t worry: I’ve got some ideas. These probably aren’t coming soon (or ever) to a ballpark near you, but perhaps they should:

Chris Carter “Sleepy” pajamas

Let’s take a look at some things we know about Chris Carter:

He almost certainly has the Brewers’ best raw power in the post-Prince Fielder era.

He also has the most unflattering widely-accepted Brewer nickname since Alex “Sea Bass” Gonzalez.

Why not take advantage of both of these facts to honor a guy who has more first half home runs than most of the Home Run Derby participants? This would give you and I (and let’s be honest, I’m mostly only thinking of myself) some comfortable loungewear for those nights when we stay up way too late to watch west coast baseball.

As an added bonus, this giveaway would likely require only slight modifications to the design the Brewers already used for “Zubazpalooza