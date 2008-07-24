Having 2 Aces is Sooooo Niiiiice

A friendly poster at Brewerfan.net mapped out our probable pitchers for the rest of the season (barring injury or skipped starts) and it looks mighty nice when we look at the starts we have left against the Cubs and Cards:
Today: Sheets
07/28 vs. Cubs: Sabathia
07/29 vs. Cubs: Sheets
07/30 vs. Cubs: Parra
07/31 vs. Cubs: Bush
08/26 at Cards: Sheets
08/27 at Cards: Parra
09/16 at Cubs: Sabathia
09/17 at Cubs: Sheets
09/18 at Cubs: Parra
09/26 vs. Cubs: Suppan
09/27 vs. Cubs: Sabathia
09/28 vs. Cubs: Sheets
Only 2 starts by someone other than CC, Sheets and Parra.