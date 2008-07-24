Having 2 Aces is Sooooo Niiiiice

A friendly poster at Brewerfan.net mapped out our probable pitchers for the rest of the season (barring injury or skipped starts) and it looks mighty nice when we look at the starts we have left against the Cubs and Cards:

Today: Sheets

07/28 vs. Cubs: Sabathia

07/29 vs. Cubs: Sheets

07/30 vs. Cubs: Parra

07/31 vs. Cubs: Bush

08/26 at Cards: Sheets

08/27 at Cards: Parra

09/16 at Cubs: Sabathia

09/17 at Cubs: Sheets

09/18 at Cubs: Parra

09/26 vs. Cubs: Suppan

09/27 vs. Cubs: Sabathia

09/28 vs. Cubs: Sheets

Only 2 starts by someone other than CC, Sheets and Parra.