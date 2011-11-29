Admirals coach hired by NHL's Carolina

Just 17 games into the season, Admirals coach Kirk Muller was hired away to be the head coach for the NHL Carolina Hurricanes.

Former Admirals coach Lane Lambert was promoted to an assitant position with the AHL's parent team, the Nashville Predators, in the offseason and the Ads brought in Muller, who'd been an assistant coach with the Montreal Canadiens since 2006.

Muller had the resume and it was assumed that he wouldn't be in Milwaukee long before he was pulled up to an NHL team. But that "not long" was meant to be a year or two, not less than three weeks.

Admirals assistant coach Ian Hebers was promoted to head coach when Muller left. Hebers had a brief NHL career and coached two seasons in the ECHL before being hired as an assistant with the Admirals. The flurry has left Hebers without an assistant coach, so the Nashville director of player development will help him until a hire can be made.

Muller played 19 seasons in the NHL and was the second-overall draft pick in the 1984 draft - one behind Mario Lemeiux