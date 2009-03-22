Breaking News: Dominic James to play today

It was on the front page of the Sports section today and now there's even more information on the Marquette blog on jsonline.com, so I'm just going to give you the whole thing...

Read the whole story here, but the gist is that he had no pain or swelling despite the fact that he kept intensifying his workouts. They allowed him to do a stationary bike and pool workouts from the get-go and he was cleared to play late yesterday.

"I knew it was going well, especially with how fast my strength was being regained," said James. "I thought Dr. Gertel was being a little bit too optimistic, saying that he still thought I could play. But just like any other time I bought fully into it."

With the possibility of his return a reality as the team headed out west, James pushed the limits even further once in Boise under the supervision of the medical staff. He graduated from pool work, stretching and cardio to two individual workouts on Friday, the second with assistant coach Dale Layer after MU's 58-57 victory over Utah State.

"It was a pretty brutal workout," James said. "He really tested me."

It looks like he'll be playing three minute spurts and will be helped by the longer timeouts that come from the NCAA tournament being televised.

Things are looking up for Marquette today.

Maybe I'm being sentimental, but I just think it's so cool that he is getting a chance to be a part of this in his senior year. You know McNeal will benefit from James' presence and the adrenaline should really help push MU against the fast-paced Missouri Tigers.