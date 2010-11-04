Brewers make it official

From Brewers.com:

It's official: Ron Roenicke is the next Milwaukee Brewers field manager

Ron Roenicke has 643 games of managing experience over six Minor League seasons. (AP)

The Milwaukee Brewers today named Ron Roenicke manager. Roenicke, 54, signed a two-year contract through the 2012 season with a club option for 2013. He has spent the last 11 seasons in the Angels organization, including the last five as bench coach under Mike Scioscia. He also served the Angels as third-base coach from 2000-05. This is his first time as a Major League manager.

"Ron brings to the Brewers the skill set needed to maintain high standards of professional excellence and success," GM Doug Melvin said. "I am extremely confident that he will develop an organizational culture that fosters teamwork. Ron projects self confidence, authority and enthusiasm, which will inspire performance. He is a true professional with an extensive background as a player, manager, third-base coach and bench coach. I was very impressed with the number of positive endorsements we received on his behalf."