Brewers sign seven to one-year deals

Though they're most likely all going to spend the season in AAA, the Brewers signed right-hander Tim Dillard, left-hander Mitch Stetter, infielders Alcides Escobar, Mat Gamel and Casey McGehee, infielder/outfielder Brad Nelson and catcher Angel Salome to one-year deals.

According to MilwaukeeBrewers.com: "Teams control salaries during players' first three years of Major League service. The Brewers pay so-called "zero-to-three" players based on a system that compensates for statistical achievements and awards."

Without Brian Shouse on the roster, Stetter looks to be the bullpen's resident LOOGY, though it will be interesting to see if new manager Ken Macha is as adament about LOOGY matchups as Yost was.

Dillard spent a good portion of last season in the bullpen and will at least compete for a spot on the 40-man through Spring Training.