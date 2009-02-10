Brewers Trivia

On April 6, 2001, the Brewers opened Miller Park against the Cincinnati Reds. What was the final score, and who was the Brewers' 8th inning hero that day?
The Brewers won 5-4 on a solo home run by Richie Sexson.
What numbers are retired for the Milwaukee Brewers?
44-Hank Aaron
34-Rollie Fingers
19-Robin Yount
4-Paul Molitor
42-Jackie Robinson
Bob Uecker
Miller Park was the site of the 2002 MLB All-Star Game. What was unusual about that contest?
It ended in a tie
What 2004 movie, starring Bernie Mac and Angela Bassett, was filmed at Miller Park?
Mr. 3000