Dave Bush out at least 2-3 weeks

Placed on the 15-day DL retroactive to Sunday, an MRI revealed that Bush has a micro-tear in his right triceps. The tear is a result of getting struck by a Hanley Ramirez line drive at the beginning of June.

This is Bush’s first trip to the DL and the first time he’ll miss a start, which is a crazy streak and must kind of suck for him, though he did say that he’s relieved to know that something REALLY is wrong and it wasn’t all in his head that he wasn’t feeling ok.

Mike Burns is being recalled up from AAA Nashville and will make his first MLB start against the Twins with Thursday’s day game against the Twins. Burns pitched out of the Brewers bullpen in Florida, but was sent back to Nashville after the series.

Burns is 7-2 with a 2.56 ERA in 12 starts for Nashville. Thursday is actually his regular day to pitch, so he should be as comfortable as possible when starting that game. He last pitched for the Sounds on Saturday and though he gave up 10 hits, he ended up with just 1 earned run in 7 2/3 innings.

The Brewers will also have to find a pitcher for Saturday’s Giants game, as it has been declared the Manny Parra will not be recalled from the Sounds after just one start. The most obvious option seems to be Seth McClung, but Ken Macha and Doug Melvin have both been mum about who the new starter. The article I read on my phone had McClung saying he was told in Spring Training that he was “the sixth starter” and he seemed a little confused that there was even a discussion about whether or not to start him.