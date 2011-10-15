Game 6 time subject to change

Just in case you haven't heard it elsewhere, Sunday's game time is subject to change, based on the outcome of Saturday's ALCS game. As it stands, ALCS Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday night, meaning the Brewers are currently scheduled to play at 3 pm CST. However, if the Rangers win on Saturday, thereby winning the ALCS and eliminating the need for a Game 7, the Brewers will be bumped into the primetime time slot at 7 pm CST. Make sure to check online to see what happens so you know what time to show up at Miller Park on Sunday. The parking lots will open three hours prior to gametime and the doors will open two hours prior.