Get out and Vote!

The Major League Baseball 2008 This Year In Baseball Awards are up and quite a few Brewers are up, so on this Election Day, forget about Barack and John WhatsTheirNames.

Vote Brewers!

Ryan Braun is up for Hitter of the Year

CC Sabathia is up for Starter of the Year

CC's complete game shutout with seven strikeouts on Sept. 28 to clinch the Wild Card is up for Performance of the Year

Gabe Kapler's ridiculous diving into the stands catch is up for Play of the Year

Ryan Braun's homer in the September 28 game is up for Moment of the Year

Doug Melvin is up for Executive of the Year

Click here and VOTE