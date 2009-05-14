Gone Watchin'

Out to St. Louis through Monday for some Brewers/Cardinals baseball. Watch for some MoBlogging and some pictures and make sure you check BrewCrewBall for some more info and Tuesday morning Ladies... post.
Have a happy, safe weekend everybody.
Out to St. Louis through Monday for some Brewers/Cardinals baseball. Watch for some MoBlogging and some pictures and make sure you check BrewCrewBall for some more info and Tuesday morning Ladies... post.
Have a happy, safe weekend everybody.
© 2017 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.