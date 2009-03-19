Jamie McBain, WCHA Player of the Year

Congrats to Badgers junior defenseman Jamie McBain who was announced as WCHA Player of the Year today.

The conference announced their awards today. Obviously with McBain's POY title, he was also named first-team all-conference.

Here's the paragraph from their release:

"WCHA Player of the Year Jamie McBain, a junior from Faribault, Minn., was also named to the All-WCHA First Team. One of the nation's premier players at both ends of the ice, he led all WCHA defensemen with 28 points in league games and ranks among the nation's leaders in defensemen scoring. A two-time WCHA Offensive Player of the Week and an Insidecollegehockey.com National Player of the Week, he is on pace to become just the fifth Badger in school history to lead the team in scoring as a rear guard. Heading into the Final Five, he had 7-29-36 in 38 games overall."

McBain's stock had fallen a bit in the final weeks of the season as he had failed to score, leaving many to say that he had disappeared when his team needed him most.

Jamie did score in the final weekend at home and, with this award, has once again solidified his place in the conversation about the Hobey Baker Award.

Additionally, freshman Jake Gardiner was named to the WCHA All-Rookie team