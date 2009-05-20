Jason Kendall gets 2,000th hit

Congratulations go out to Jason Kendall on getting his 2,000th hit on Monday. Jason became just the eighth catcher to hit that milestone. He joins the company of Yogi Berra, Johnny Bench, Gary Carter, Carlton Fisk, Ted Simmons, Mike Piazza and Ivan Rodriguez.

That’s pretty elite company for Kendall. A lot of folks in Milwaukee have been down on him and have advocated not letting him bat in crucial spots in the later innings of close games this season, but you’ve got to respect this milestone and that Kendall has 150 or more hits in eight of his 14 major league seasons.

Way to go, Jason! I, for one, am happy you’re in a Brewers uniform!