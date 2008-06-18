With Rickie Weeks on the DL, Ned Yost made the move to put Corey Hart in the leadoff spot starting last week Tuesday, June 10th.

That move didn't even last a week, as last night's leadoff batter was Craig Counsell.

Corey got exactly 5 games to test his mettle at leadoff, a spot he excelled in last season.

Corey was pretty awful at the plate against the Twins. He was rested in one game, but made a pinch hit appearance. In the two games and one plate appearance he was 0-11.

However, against Houston he was 5 for 14 including a 3 for 5 game.

For the 5 games, he hit .208 and because of that he was yanked from the starting spot last night in favor of Craig Counsell.

For the season, Corey's hitting .284 and Craig's hitting .235.

Of course, Rickie Weeks got the entire first 3 months of the season in the leadoff spot to hit .210 and if he weren't on the DL, he would still be hitting leadoff and Ned would be continuing to say that no changes will be made. (Here, here)

I have nothing pro-Corey or anti-Rickie, but I really wish there was a rhyme or reason to Ned's moves. How can Rickie get the whole season to hit a measly .210 and Corey got the yank after just give games hitting .208.

Where's this quick hook on relief pitchers?