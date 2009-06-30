Marquette players don't fare well in NBA draft

None of Marquette's big three were drafted, but all will be playing in the NBA Summer League, hoping to get noticed and make a squad:

James finds a team

By Todd Rosiak of the Journal Sentinel

Jun. 26, 2009

Dominic James just texted me and confirmed he will be playing for the Milwaukee Bucks' entry in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League next month.

Should be interesting to see him on the same team with Milwaukee's first-round draft choice Brandon Jennings.

UPDATE: Playing time might be tough to come by for James; I just read in our Bucks coverage that Salim Stoudamire will also be on the team -- a somewhat unusual move for a veteran. It's likely at the Bucks' behest, so they can get a closer look at him after he missed all of last season due to injury.

Here's a link to the complete schedule of games in Las Vegas.

Biggest game of interest for MU fans: Milwaukee vs. Sacramento, final game of the session on July 13.

James' former teammates Jerel McNeal and Wesley Matthews are expected to play for the Kings in Las Vegas.