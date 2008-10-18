Melvin given 3 year extension, Sveum won' t be manager, Skaalen

from MilwaukeeBrewers.com (video on it here)

The Brewers made two announcements Friday, one spelling good news for the general manager and the other signaling the end of a brief but memorable managerial effort.

The ballclub revealed that it has given a three-year contract extension to Doug Melvin, who will remain with the organization as executive vice president and general manager through the 2012 season.

The Brewers also made it known that Dale Sveum, who became interim manager of the team on Sept. 15 and led the Brewers to the National League Wild Card berth, will not be in the mix for the manager's job.

Under Sveum, the Brewers went 7-5 over the final 12 games of the regular season before falling to Philadelphia, 3-1, in the NL Division Series. Sveum previously served on the Brewers coaching staff as third-base coach (2006, '08) and bench coach (2007).

Sveum said he was surprised when told Friday afternoon that he would not be among the contenders for the club's managerial position.

"When you're thrown in the job and you get to the playoffs -- you do what you were asked to do ... Obviously, they want to find a more experienced manager," Sveum said.

"I was behind the 8-ball. The 16 days [I managed] don't measure up with guys with more experience, but I'll stake my 16 days up against anyone thrown into that situation. I was very confident in my ability to do this. It's something I've dreamed of, something I've prepared myself for. It was fun. I enjoyed the opportunity. I thank the Brewers for the opportunity they gave me."

Hiring a new manager will be one of the first tasks facing Melvin, who praised Sveum's contributions to the organization.

"Dale is a solid baseball man," Melvin said in a statement. "He is a loyal and hard-working individual who will get a high recommendation from me to our new manager to remain on the coaching staff. This decision allows us to widen our search to experienced managerial candidates."

Melvin recently completed his sixth season with the Brewers as the club reached the postseason for the first time since 1982.

"This season, we reached a significant milestone by advancing to the postseason, and this could not have been accomplished without the efforts of Doug Melvin and his staff," Brewers chairman and principal owner Mark Attanasio said in a statement. "Since I first began working with Doug four years ago, one constant has been his unfailing leadership as we have worked toward building a consistently competitive team. He is one of the most respected individuals in the game, and we are proud to have him as a key member of the Milwaukee Brewers."

Melvin was named executive vice president and general manager of the Brewers on Sept. 26, 2002. He became the eighth general manager in franchise history. Under his leadership, the Brewers have produced consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 1991 and 1992.

"I appreciate that Mark Attanasio and the ownership group have shown confidence in me in extending my contract," Melvin said in a statement. "It was the goal for me and my staff to change the culture and performance of the Brewers organization. Now I am energized to sustain the success for the city and the great fans that supported us through the rebuilding years. To show how I feel about the community, my family and I are donating $25,000 a year to charitable causes in the city of Milwaukee."

The Brewers also announced that hitting coach Jim Skaalen will not be offered a contract for 2009.

"We appreciate all the hard work and dedication that Jim brought to the organization," Melvin said. "Jim asked to remain with the Brewers, and we will explore every opportunity to grant this request."