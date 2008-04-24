On Ned Yost

A lot of fans think that Ned Yost is an awful manager and while I sometimes agree, I think I dislike him for a different reason. I feel that Ned's ego and pride tend to get in the way of his making good decisions. I think he's too stubborn and he's trying to prove people wrong too often. He doesn't like to change his path. He doesn't like to admit to mistakes. He sticks with things longer than he should in an apparent attempt to wait for things to right themselves so that he doesn't have to say he was wrong and he can look like he was right.

Just my opinion. Anyway, these two pieces were interesting to me, so I'm passing them along.

From last night's post-game press conference:

"I feel at times people are hard on [Turnbow]," Yost said. "But I have faith in him, and as long as I have faith, he doesn't have to worry about nothing."

In addition, and I got this second hand, but apparently the Cards' version of Brian and Bill spent time talking about Ned Yost.

Thought this is as good a place as any but the Cardinals TV crew had a pretty low opinion of Yost and the color guy mentioned that when he talks to 'people who know things' about the Brewers they say that Yost would be lucky to get six weeks into the season before Simmons takes over.

I was just about to post this. I'm neither anti or pro Yost, but to elaborate a little more the Cards' guy said that the immediate feeling among those that know baseball was that when Simmons was hired he would replace Yost early in the season as the Brewers manager.