Packers to wear advertising on practice jerseys

Following an alarming trend, the Packers will be wearing a patch advertising Bellin Health on their practice jerseys when camp opens this week.

According to the Journal-Sentinel, Bellin Health has their hands in pretty much every pre-season activity that the Packers have lined up.

"In addition to camp, Bellin Health is the presenting sponsor of a 5-kilometer fun run Saturday morning; the team’s "Movie Night," scheduled for Saturday night; the Family Night scrimmage Aug. 7; and home preseason games Aug. 14..."

It's bad enough that the makers of each piece of clothing and equipment are covered by their makers logo, now outside providers are purchasing advertising space on the jersey itself.

Focus in on one player on the field and you'll be bombarded with logos. His helmet will have at least one. The chin strap will likely have another. His mouth guard may be logoed. His undershirt will likely have a strategic logo at the neck to show through the neckline of the jersey, which will have a logo on the front as well as on the shoulders/sleeves. Then there's elbow pads and sweatbands up and down his arms. On to the pants and socks which will each have a logo. Then there's sock and shoe logos. When all is said and done, you could end up counting upwards of 20 logos on one player. And these aren't even the logos of the team he's playing for - they're the manufacturers logos.

It's gotten out of hand. Baseball players are wearing logo'd necklaces. Football players get another logo when they head to the sideline and put on a sponsored official sideline cap. Soccer players have a logo on each shin. Sometimes even eye black stickers are sponsored.

Crossing the line to allow outside advertisers seems like a slippery slope and is frankly a little surprising for the incredibly uptight folks of the NFL. The NFL is notorious for issuing fines fror any break from their very stringent rules covering player uniforms. Just ask Chad Ochocinco.

It seems like this might be just the first step in allowing advertising on the field.