Congratulations go to Mark Buehrle of the Chicago White Sox who just threw a perfect game against the Tampa Bay Rays at home! 116 pitches of perfection!

Way to go, Mark. It couldn’t happen to a better guy.

He’ll apparently be buying a big present for center fielder Dewayne Wise , who literally pulled a home run back into the park to keep the perfect game alive. And another for Ozzie Guillen, who put Wise in as a defensive substitution before the ninth began, moving Scott Podsednik to left field.