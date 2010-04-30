Self-promotion

If you're a Brewers fan and you don't already read Brew Crew Ball, you should. And I'm not just saying that because I write there. You will not find smarter fan conversation, more in-depth analysis or better coverage elsewhere. We started something new this season to preview each of the upcoming series and today I posted my first. I asked some questions of some Padres bloggers and in return answered some of theirs.

Go here to read their answers at Brew Crew Ball.

Go here to read my answers at Gaslamp Ball.