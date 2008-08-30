September 1st callups

Thank you BrewerFan.net for being the first to have this news:

In this audio interview while in New Orleans, Nashville Manager Frank Kremblas reveals the names of eight Sounds who have been told they will be called up September 1st -- there could be others from lower in the chain, including outfielder / speedster Mel Stocker, now playing in high-A. Kremblas only discusses the Sounds players here. I believe that other than this audio link on the Sounds site, we're the first source to bring this to your attention -- yay for us

. More importantly, here's hoping each player contributes even a tad down the stretch, even to rest players in perhaps meaningless games in the final week. Special congrats to Mat Gamel and in particular longtme farmhand Brad Nelson.

RHP Tim Dillard, LHP Mitch Stetter, RHP Mark DiFelice, UT Joe Dillon, C Vinny Rottino, 3B Mat Gamel, OF Tony Gwynn and 1B/OF Brad Nelson

Mat Gamel will need to be added to the 40-man roster, and in turn, look for the formal addition of Michael Brantley to the Arizona Fall league team to take Gamel's place.