UW Women's Hockey wins National Championship

× Congratulations to the Badger Women's Hockey Team on winning their third National Championship in fourth years!

Congratulations to the Badger Women's Hockey Team on winning their third National Championship in fourth years!

They defeated the Mercyhurst Lakers 5-0 with five different players scoring those points.

Brooke Ammerman opened the scoring early in the second period. She had the puck on a beautiful pass just to the left and outside the crease which she whiffed on, looking as though she'd missed a perfect scoring chance. However, in the melee that followed, she picked up the puck, took it around the back of the net and back-handed it into the other side around an out-of-place Mercyhurst goalie.

Megan Duggan than put in a rebound shot.

A few minutes later, Angie Keseley put in a beauty on a give and go from Erika Lawler.

Defender Malee Windermeier scored just her second goal on the season on a long shot in the third period and Hilary Knight scored her school record 45th goal of the season (which also leads the nation) to close out the scoring and put away the game for the Badgers.

Vetter had a career-high tying 37 shots and earned her 39th career shutout. It was also her 14th shutout this season, an NCAA record. She was named MVP of the Frozen Four on the back of saving 65 of 66 shots faced.