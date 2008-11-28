This is the 24th year of making a difference in the life of a child with cancer. Take a trip down Candy Cane Lane in West Allis and share the true spirit of the season.

The West Allis neighborhood bounded by Oklahoma and Montana Avenues and 92nd to 96th Street is transformed into a winter wonderland in December to benefit the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc.) and kids with cancer and related blood disorders.

For the 24th year, neighbors will join together to show the spirit of the holiday season during "Sharing Christmas." The holiday lights will be aglow from Nov. 28 - Dec. 27, 6-10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 5-10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. People come from all over the Midwest to drive or stroll through this uniquely decorated neighborhood. The event is free, but visitors may leave a donation if they wish. These donations translate into a perpetual gift of hope and life for children with cancer.

Throughout the month a variety of other entertainment is also offered. Scheduled to appear:

November 28 - North Shore Bank Night and Seymour the Seagull will be on hand to say hello.

November 29 - Sean John and Bailey Colemon from V100 will be out from 5-7:30 p.m.

December 3 - Go Panthers! UW-M Women's Basketball members collect donations from 6-7:30 p.m.

December 4 - Meet Karen, Scott and Radar from FM106's morning "Moo Crew!" from 6-8 p.m.

December 5 - Old Wisconsin Sausage/Majdecki's Sentry Night-tasty treats will be distributed. Old Wisconsin will donate 10% of their sales to Candy Cane Lne so stock up on all your favorite holiday party snacks!

December 6 - Meet Murphy, Meg and Brian from WRIT from 5-7:30 p.m.

December 8 - Meet Jane, Kidd and producer Tony from 99.1 WMTX's Jane and Kidd in the morning from 6-7:30 p.m.

December 10 - Meet Michelle Stone from 95.7 WRIT from 6-7:30 p.m.

December 12 - Say thank you to your Wisconsin Vietnam Vets. They continue to serve their community!!

December 12 - The Annual Mascot Night with Mascots from your favorite teams and businesses.

December 13 - Talented artists carve ice blocks in front of neighborhood homes at 10 a.m. Come stroll through the neighborhood to see them before they're gone!

December 13 - Star Wars character night! An amazing cast of characters will entertain the crowds!

December 14 - Meet your Milwaukee Bucks Energee! Dance Team from 7:30-10 p.m.

December 15 - The Diamond Dancers-the Professional Dance Team of Milwaukee's Major League Baseball team are out from 7:30-9 p.m.

December 18 - Armed Forces Night from 7:30-9 p.m.

December 19 - We know they can handle the heat, but how about the cold!?! Meet West Allis' fire fighters and bring the kids to see their family fire engines, ladder company engines, and paramedic units. Great, safe fun for the whole family.

December 22 - The Diamond Dancers-the Professional Dance team of Milwaukee's Major League Baseball Team are out from 8-10 p.m.

The MACC Fund is leading the fight against childhood cancer and related blood disorders. The primary beneficiary of MACC Fund support the Midwest Children's Cancer Center, located at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Research is also conducted at the Paul C. Carbone Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. For more information, please visit their website at www.maccfund.org