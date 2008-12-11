Get outside this winter season! Bored of the same indoor ice rinks? Well, come to the Red Arrow Park and enjoy skating outdoors. There is also a Warming House so you can watch the kids skate around the refrigerated rink... that's right, the rink can be open even if its up to 50 degrees outside! Not a skating pro, well they have 3-foot-6-inches railing to hold onto. If you have your own skates, you skate for free! The Warming House provides skate rentals, restrooms, lockers, and even Starbucks to get a quick snack or coffee.

The rink is NOW open! So come out and get your skate on until February or possibly even March! Check out their website for their hours of operation. Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park