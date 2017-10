Check out the Rush-Mor Records, Lulu Cafe and cocktails, Shepherd Express Stage (North) on Saturday between Noon and 10 pm (Bay View Bash starts promptly at 11am). The King of Bay View Strong Man Competition will take place from 11am until 2pm. Street Teamers will be present at this event, handing out swag and other cool, free stuff.

Shepherd Express Stage Line-Up:

Noon: Cyote Cry

1:15p: Powers

2:30p: Disguised as Birds

3:45p: 1956

5:30p: Speed Freaks

6:30p: Etiquette

8:30p: Kings Go Forth