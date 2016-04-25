The Dayna Clay Band to Headline Linneman’s Poet’s Monday

The Dayna Clay Band will headline Linneman’s (1001 E. Locust St.) April 25 Poet’s Monday . The event will benefit RAINN, the nations largest anti-sexual assault organization, and The Kennedy Forum/One Mind, a mental health nonprofit.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., open mic begins at 8 p.m. and a rebooted Act I of “UNPLUGGED: A Survivor’s Story in Scenes & Songs” will be performed at 9 p.m.

There will be a $3 cover charge that will go to the aforementioned charities, though greater donations are encouraged.