All in All, 2015 was a Pretty Good LGBT Year

Well, as we celebrate the New Year, it’s time for the obligatory look back to 2015.

Nationally, thousands of same-sex married couples celebrated a collective first wedding anniversary. Many were already in long-term committed relationships but unless they lived in a select number of states, their “marriage” remained unrecognized. A Kentucky county clerk objected but, thankfully, just in time for Halloween. Former Olympian Bruce Jenner transitioned to Caitlyn. But, the would-be trans heroine dug in her heels as a Republican moll with an iffy acknowledgement of equality for all, proving you can take the jock out of the dumb but not the dumb out of the jock.

Speaking of out jocks, lots of sports personalities came out including an NBA referee. Even the Milwaukee Brewers minor league now boasts a switch-hitter. That news was accompanied by a photo showing the up-and-coming player flashing his Top Star Award bat.

And, speaking of well-heeled heroines, homegrown drag diva Trixie Mattel made it on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” She’s since gone on to wow crowds around the globe.

There were milestones made this year. Alliance School graduated its 10th class. The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce expanded to more than 350 members. Milwaukee Pride received its 501(c)(3) status and elected two transgender people to its board of directors. Its main event, PrideFest, enjoyed record attendance and officially implemented a gender-neutral bathroom policy. The LGBT Film/Video Festival celebrated its 30th anniversary and the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center its 10th, while other LGBT organizations continued to rack up more and more years and decades to their collective histories.

Gay Cuban physician Alberto Roque Guerra, an LGBT health specialist in transgender issues, spoke at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center. Underwritten by Diverse & Resilient (D&R), The Wisconsin Coalition to Normalize Relations with Cuba, FORGE and individual donors, the event marked a significant and unique historical moment for Milwaukee’s LGBT history.

Shepherd Express instituted its LGBT Progress Award and recognized Donna Burkett, Carl Bogner, Scott Gunkel, Michael Lesowski, Doug Nelson, Tina Owen and Ed Seaburg as pioneers of social justice. Milwaukee Pride presented its PrideFest Medal to Genderqueer Milwaukee, Don Schwamb and Washington Heights Rainbow Association for their contributions to the LGBT community.

New hires filled leadership gaps in several major LGBT organizations. Cream City Foundation, southeast Wisconsin’s LGBT philanthropy organization, brought on Peter Holbrook, Ph.D. Karen Gotzler returned to lead the LGBT Community Center as executive director. Gerry Coon took over Diverse & Resilient as president and CEO, succeeding its founder, Gary Hollander, who retired after 20 years. Coon and Holbrook have introduced new strategies for their respective organizations, reaching out to the community with higher visibility.

On a tragic note, a well-known volunteer and personality about town, Tony Gonzales, died in a hail of police bullets. His sad and unnecessary death should serve as a call for greater mental health care in our community.

With 2016 comes another election year. It will be significant for LGBTs, nationally and locally. At this point, given the cast of potential presidential candidates, I can only advise, in Bette Davis manner, fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy year.