Milwaukee Zoological Society to Host Annual Zoo Brew

The Milwaukee Zoological Society is hosting their seventh annual Zoo Brew on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

More than 20 Milwaukee-area food vendors will be serving samples, and around 30 breweries will be on hand, making sure whatever you drink, IPAs, stouts, lagers or anything in between, is at your fingertips.

Ticket prices are as follows: regular tickets: Zoo Pass members & guests, $50, non-members, $60, and designated drivers, $20. VIP tickets: Zoo Pass members & guests, $60, non-members, $70, and designated drivers, $30.

The event runs from 7-10 p.m., with VIP admission beginning at 6. Attendees must be 21 or older to attend, with designated driver tickets available.