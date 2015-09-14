New Bublr Bikes Stations Rolling Into UWM

There will come a day when Milwaukeeans forget what it was like before the ubiquity of Bublr's big bubbly blue bikes. Bublr Bikes plans on expanding its service to a myriad of new locations throughout the Milwaukee area in the not-to-distant future.

Last Thursday in an interview with WUWM, Bublr Bikes' Kevin Hardman spoke about his organization's plans for expansion. Notably, Bublr Bikes will be adding six new locations to the UWM area in the next few weeks, making it much easier for students to get around this fall. There will be three locations added near North avenue, and three on the Upper East Side near the student union.

Hardman worked with UWM's Chief Sustainability Officer Kate Nelson on putting together the deal, which has been enthusiastically received by the UWM community. Bublr Bikes is on track to have approximately 230 bikes in their network by the end of the year, and they will look to add 150 more by this time next year.