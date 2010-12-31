Pfister New Year's Eve Celebration

Celebrate New Year's Eve this year at the Pfister Hotel from 6:30pm until 1am. Package rates starting at $465 per couple (plus tax); party-only options are also available. Your evening begins with hors d'oeuvres and an intimate five-course gourmet dinner. During the reception, learn classic ballroom steps and show off your new skills on the dance floor with a live band. Later in the evening, ring in the New Year with Executive Chef Robert Ash's Chocolat Bar and Candy Shoppe. Black-Tie is optional. Packages are limited, to make your reservation, call 414-935-5942.