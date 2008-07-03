Rock Out With The Police, Enjoy German Fest Free

Want to get in free to German Fest? Who doesn’t, right? Well, now you can get your 80’s rock fix and a fair share of strudel all in one night. Everyone going to the Police concert, featuring special guest Elvis Costello & the Imposters, on Friday, July 25 gets a “Go straight to German Fest Free” card. Before or after the concert, you are free to enjoy the festivities and food at the Fest. Just don’t mess up the lyrics. “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da” should not be confused with the “Beer Barrel Polka.”