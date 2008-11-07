In little more than a year, Milwaukee’s young indie-rock band Atlatl has transformed itself from virtual unknowns to one of the city’s most likeable acts. Of course, they’ve had some help. Radio Milwaukee 88.9 all but adopted the band this summer, giving their day-dreamy single “Hey Man” the kind of airplay the station usually reserves for A Tribe Called Quest and Big Audio Dynamite. The song deserves the exposure: Sweet and effortlessly hooky, it evokes one of Modest Mouse’s long drives with nothing to think about. Atlatl will be changing its band name in the coming weeks, but they’ll be playing under the old moniker tonight when they split a 10 p.m. bill with The Daredevil Christopher Wright at the Cactus Club.