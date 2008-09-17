Grafton nurse Meg Boren sacrificed all the comforts of home in 2002 to build a health care clinic in a remote area of Nicaragua. With the help of donors and a steady stream of volunteers from Wisconsin, the clinic has offered health care to villagers who once had been too poor or too isolated to receive reliable, modern medical care. Boren’s outreach program, called “Circle of Empowerment,” has also opened a preschool, supported an elementary school, created economic opportunities and trained health care aides. A benefit for Circle of Empowerment will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight at the Whitefish Bay Library Community Room. The JT Bandits will perform the music of James Taylor, a raffle will be held and Nicaraguan handicrafts will be sold. For more information, contact Mary at mary@mbwacker.com, or call 875-9876.