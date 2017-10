Perhaps the most poignant of all documentaries screening at this year’s LGBT Film/Video Festival, Jerusalem Is Proud to Present, which plays tonight at 7 p.m. at the UWM Union Theatre, follows a crew of idealistic LGBT organizers as they attempt to throw a World Pride event in Jerusaleman undertaking that is marred not only by anti-gay prejudices, but also by world events, particularly Israel’s on-again/off-again war.