The first of Milwaukee’s many free, weekend-long bacchanals, RiverSplash! commenced the summer festival season this weekend with three days of music, fireworks, junk food and large plastic cups of beer and other luxuries Milwaukeeans will learn to take for granted over the next three months. Though the last two nights were dedicated mostly to adult entertainment, today’s Sunday line-up is all about the kids, with plenty of child-friendly music and comedy entertainers and events like face painting.