Rock That Defined the Decades

The fans keep writing rock books in a neverending, detail-focused scrutiny of personal lives and performances, recordingsessions and releases. Two of the latest from Omnibus Press concern the bandthat defined the ‘60s and the group that set the boundaries for the‘70sunwittingly helping precipitate a revolt against all it stood in the formof punk rock. The better of the two is Peter Doggett and Patrick Humphries’ The Beatles: The Music and the Myth, notonly because the foursome set the stage for the subject of Andy Mabbett’s Pink Floyd: The Music and the Mystery,but for the authors’ critical insight and sharp wit. Mabbett follows his faveband’s story well enough, but Doggett-Humphries are more fun to read.





Both books are essentially track-by-trackdescriptions of the bands’ recordings in chronological order and are repletewith information for new or casual fans. The massive sets of stereo and monoremasters issued last year are only a brief add-on for Doggett-Humphries (therelease must have occurred as they were going to press), but the authorsengagingly describe most of what came before, including the alternaterenditions of the Anthology series.





What sets Doggett’ Humphries apart is theirunderstanding of the context of the Beatles (“the 20th century’smost abiding and enduring fairytale”) and their legacy. “In theartificially-hyped multinational media world of the twenty-first century,” theBeatles sales have been dwarfed, the authors remind us, usually by dwarfs interms of talent. “Working under immense pressure, to schedules that wouldbaffle the sedentary superstars of the modern era, they produced thirteen greatalbums and more than 20 singles in little over seven years.” The Beatles willprobably be one of the only 20th century pop acts remembered ahundred years on.