Classical Music Happenings

Robert Ashley’s opera Perfect Lives was featured in Peter Greenaway’s documentary 4 American Composers after enjoying a long career at the cutting edge of musical theater. Ashley will perform his Lectures to Be Sung at Woodland Pattern’s 32nd Anniversary Gala, a fundraiser at Renaissance Place, 1451 N. Prospect Ave. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. concert, on Nov. 16.

Julie Brandenburg first became known in alternative rock circles, but the classically trained pianist has also become an accomplished postmodern composer. She will premiere her new string quartet, Willowish , 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 926 E. Center St. Also on the program is jazz guitarist Steve Peplin.

Present Music’s annual commemoration of the season includes a world premiere by contemporary composer Timothy Andres along with guest performances by a wealth of area groups, including the Milwaukee Choral Artists, Vocal Arts Academy of Milwaukee and the Bucks Native American Singing and Drumming Group. The concert takes place 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 E. Jackson St.

